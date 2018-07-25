ASGN (ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 327,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,030. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.90. ASGN has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $86.82.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.