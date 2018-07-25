Ascential (ASCL) PT Raised to GBX 445

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.29) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.48) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital cut Ascential to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.63) to GBX 460 ($6.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ascential to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 455 ($6.02).

Ascential opened at GBX 420.20 ($5.56) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 303.70 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 421 ($5.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

