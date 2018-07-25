Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group opened at $69.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $973,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,102,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $270,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.