Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $16.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

