Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Holdings Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Shares of ARCC opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 65.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.35%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

