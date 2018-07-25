Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals opened at $41.44 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.46. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 321.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

