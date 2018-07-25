Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon Ringold acquired 10,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Ardelyx opened at $4.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

