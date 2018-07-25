Arconic Inc (ARNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Arconic reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arconic from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arconic from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 544,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $9,770,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,293,450 shares in the company, valued at $633,870,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulrich Schmidt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $215,304.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,736,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,277,000 after buying an additional 1,020,798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,387,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,570,000 after buying an additional 15,469,867 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,381,000 after buying an additional 3,425,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after buying an additional 559,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,282,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arconic opened at $19.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.