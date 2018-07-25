Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Given a $8.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given a $8.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies opened at $4.15 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

