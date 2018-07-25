Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after buying an additional 2,489,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $337,715,000 after buying an additional 1,457,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 180.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $257,300,000 after buying an additional 957,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,691,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

Apple stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.30 and a twelve month high of $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

