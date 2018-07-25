Apache (APA) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News articles about Apache (NYSE:APA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apache earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.8033498308762 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

