Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stake Lessened by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 884.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem traded up $1.85, reaching $247.93, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,865. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $179.40 and a 52-week high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

