Anthem (ANTM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of > $15.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.19 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Anthem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.15.

Shares of Anthem traded down $4.30, reaching $241.78, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Anthem has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $267.95. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

