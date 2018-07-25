ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,822,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,571,000 after acquiring an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 709,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $199,149.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total value of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock worth $7,404,573. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS opened at $175.26 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

