Analyzing The Coca-Cola (KO) & Eastside Distilling (EAST)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

65.7% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 4.23% 39.54% 9.25% Eastside Distilling -145.79% -123.27% -71.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Coca-Cola and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 9 10 0 2.53 Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Eastside Distilling has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Volatility and Risk

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Eastside Distilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $35.41 billion 5.45 $1.25 billion $1.91 23.70 Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 10.63 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -5.42

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Eastside Distilling on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glacéau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, Glacéau Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

