Analysts Set Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Price Target at $16.83

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,268. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,804,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,031 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,191,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after acquiring an additional 975,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 610,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 488,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

