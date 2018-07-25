Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) PT at $26.50

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,870. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,824 shares in the company, valued at $231,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,056 shares of company stock worth $1,526,068. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.