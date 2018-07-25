Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Price Target at $78.25

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

LHC Group traded up $0.71, hitting $88.17, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 21,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $89.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,628 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LHC Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 1,862.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LHC Group by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

