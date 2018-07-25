Analysts Set Expectations for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2019 Earnings (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,289,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,731 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,236,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $392,474 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.