Analysts Set Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Price Target at $145.09

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.09.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Childrens Place traded down $0.50, hitting $123.80, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,817. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36.
Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). Childrens Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
