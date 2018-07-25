Analysts Set Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Price Target at $145.09

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 135,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Childrens Place traded down $0.50, hitting $123.80, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,817. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). Childrens Place had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

