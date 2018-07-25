Analysts Set Anthem Inc (ANTM) PT at $261.17

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 target price on Anthem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.83. 152,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,603. Anthem has a 12-month low of $179.40 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,159.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 144.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 884.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 47.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

