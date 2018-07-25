Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $38.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TTEC an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 68.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 9.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in TTEC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TTEC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $33.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TTEC has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.90 million. sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

