Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). P H Glatfelter posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $412.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. DA Davidson raised P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. P H Glatfelter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 4,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,829. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 171.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

