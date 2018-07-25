Analysts Expect Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.55 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) will report $419.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nationstar Mortgage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Nationstar Mortgage posted sales of $406.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nationstar Mortgage.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nationstar Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE NSM opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Nationstar Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nationstar Mortgage

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nationstar Mortgage (NSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Nationstar Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationstar Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply