Analysts Expect Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.55 Million

Analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) will report $419.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nationstar Mortgage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Nationstar Mortgage posted sales of $406.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nationstar Mortgage.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nationstar Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE NSM opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Nationstar Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

