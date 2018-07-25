Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Liquidity Services also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 29,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,354. The company has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.44. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.