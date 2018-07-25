Analysts Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.86 Million

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $400.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.80 million and the lowest is $353.52 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $307.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.36). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $360.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $580,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 3,267 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $50,736.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 176,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,903 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,922,000 after purchasing an additional 673,146 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 326,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified traded up $0.05, reaching $17.65, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 141,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,492. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

