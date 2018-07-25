Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 41.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radware by 171.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its position in Radware by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,980. Radware has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.67, a PEG ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.88.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

