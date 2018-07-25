Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,414,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 124.5% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 454,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 137,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,242. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

