Analysts Anticipate GoPro Inc (GPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). GoPro reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.26 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.90% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.22. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 477.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 186,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 14.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

