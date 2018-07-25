Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Kimco Realty accounts for about 1.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,891,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,610,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after buying an additional 2,575,044 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,107,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after buying an additional 2,278,523 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,800,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,816,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,946,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kimco Realty traded up $0.01, reaching $16.67, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,483. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $304.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

