Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5,171.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $59,123,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1,887.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 976,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 927,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 762,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.16.

NYSE:APC opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

