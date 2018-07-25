Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In a year's time, shares of Anadarko Petroleum have outperformed the rally of its industry. Anadarko Petroleum’s premium shale properties, which include the Delaware and Denver-Julesburg basins, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, are expected to be the primary production drivers. Its international assets are also contributing toward the increase in its total production. To focus on high-return assets and achieve capital efficiency, Anadarko Petroleum has been systematically selling its non-core properties. However, Anadarko has a few deep-water assets, which run the risks of adverse weather conditions. In addition, the modifications in laws and regulations, rising expenses and competition from major integrated oil companies pose risks to the stock.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.16.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded up $0.28, reaching $72.64, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 65,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,363. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,993,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 134,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

