Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals opened at $19.25 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

