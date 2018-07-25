AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $54,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

NYSE AMN opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.97 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,715.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,717.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

