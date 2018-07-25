American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Boosted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,280 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of American Tower by 320.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 726,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,654,000 after acquiring an additional 553,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 55.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,667,000 after acquiring an additional 440,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,610,000 after acquiring an additional 402,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,074,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 355,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

American Tower traded down $0.02, reaching $141.55, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 62,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,980. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

