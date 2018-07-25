American Research & Management Co. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded up $2.25, reaching $154.56, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,554. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $4,470,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,317,888.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $932,526.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

