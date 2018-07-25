American Research & Management Co. Sells 7,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded up $0.01, hitting $78.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,857. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

