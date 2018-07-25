American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker traded down $3.97, reaching $168.95, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 236,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,527. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

