American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power opened at $69.06 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $514,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.12.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.