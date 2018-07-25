American Electric Power (AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY18 guidance to $3.75 to $3.95 EPS.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 140,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,213. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

