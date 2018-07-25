American Capital Partners Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at American Capital Partners lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,963,000 after buying an additional 108,693 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,490,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,361,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,011,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,641,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 880,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,005,000 after buying an additional 444,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 507,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,993,000 after buying an additional 108,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

