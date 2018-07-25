Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.28

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Binance. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $578,824.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004083 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00421338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00158569 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024561 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail, IDEX, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

