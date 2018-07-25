Amalgamated Bank Has $2.20 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $65,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock worth $3,129,066. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Shares of ON Semiconductor opened at $23.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.