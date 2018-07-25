Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,858 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,855.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,940 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.