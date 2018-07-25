Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion has set its FY18 guidance at $2.36-2.49 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $240.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $579,460.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $784,021 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

