Alteryx (AYX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $53.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 17448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $357,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock worth $21,349,000 and sold 252,613 shares worth $9,161,124. 39.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after buying an additional 636,948 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 103.7% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 490,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 249,892 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 631.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 144,598 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16 and a beta of -0.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

