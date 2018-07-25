Altaba (AABA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of Altaba opened at $74.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Altaba has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AABA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altaba during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Altaba during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Altaba by 292.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

