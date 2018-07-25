Altaba (AABA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.
Shares of Altaba opened at $74.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Altaba has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $82.45.
About Altaba
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
