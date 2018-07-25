Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111,859 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,733,540,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,975,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,069,540,000 after acquiring an additional 510,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.