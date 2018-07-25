Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1,148.41, but opened at $1,205.50. Alphabet Inc Class C shares last traded at $1,248.08, with a volume of 3303371 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.28.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $823.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.