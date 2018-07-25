Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1,206.49 and last traded at $1,203.39, with a volume of 130242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,185.00.

The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.28.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after buying an additional 352,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

